EPA delays rule for miners to give cleanup assurances
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is delaying a proposal to require mining companies to show they have the financial wherewithal to clean up their pollution so taxpayers aren't stuck footing the bill. Newly-sworn-in EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said the four-month delay announced Friday would give more opportunity for public comment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|120
|Bridgeport Attorney Pleads Guilty To Scheme To ...
|2 hr
|judges indabag
|2
|Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro...
|2 hr
|Well Well
|10
|Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ...
|7 hr
|CodeTalker
|32
|US public schools take steps to protect undocum...
|12 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Perry educators suspended amid child abuse case
|12 hr
|As I see it
|1
|Man is hit by train, gets up and walks away (Oct '13)
|17 hr
|greymouser
|26
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC