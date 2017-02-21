EPA delays rule for miners to give cl...

EPA delays rule for miners to give cleanup assurances

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is delaying a proposal to require mining companies to show they have the financial wherewithal to clean up their pollution so taxpayers aren't stuck footing the bill. Newly-sworn-in EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said the four-month delay announced Friday would give more opportunity for public comment.

