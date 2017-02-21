EPA chief's ex-office wants more time...

EPA chief's ex-office wants more time to release emails

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Oklahoma's new attorney general says he needs more time to comply with a judge's order to release thousands of documents related to the relationship that new Environmental Protection Agency leader Scott Pruitt had with energy companies during his tenure as Oklahoma's top lawyer. In a motion filed Thursday with the Oklahoma Supreme Court, Pruitt's successor Mike Hunter says providing all the emails and documents requested by the Center for Media and Democracy in the next ten days would amount to a "nearly Herculean task."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 2 min Slum lord n Chief 116
News Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ... 3 hr CodeTalker 32
News US public schools take steps to protect undocum... 8 hr tomin cali 3
News Perry educators suspended amid child abuse case 9 hr As I see it 1
News Man is hit by train, gets up and walks away (Oct '13) 14 hr greymouser 26
News White House expects Justice crackdown on legali... 15 hr Gas the mob 1
News 15 arrested during investigation of police reve... 16 hr luch 22 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,132,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC