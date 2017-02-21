EPA chief's ex-office wants more time to release emails
Oklahoma's new attorney general says he needs more time to comply with a judge's order to release thousands of documents related to the relationship that new Environmental Protection Agency leader Scott Pruitt had with energy companies during his tenure as Oklahoma's top lawyer. In a motion filed Thursday with the Oklahoma Supreme Court, Pruitt's successor Mike Hunter says providing all the emails and documents requested by the Center for Media and Democracy in the next ten days would amount to a "nearly Herculean task."
