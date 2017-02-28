EPA chief Pruitt's ex-office given more time on emails
The chief justice of Oklahoma's Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the state's new attorney general more time to produce thousands of documents related to the relationship that new Environmental Protection Agency leader Scott Pruitt had with energy companies. Chief Justice Douglas Combs granted Attorney General Mike Hunter's request for an emergency stay after attorneys for Hunter's office argued a lower court's Friday deadline was not enough time to produce all the documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump speech may help settle GOP legislative di...
|1 hr
|Toast and Fried
|1
|Chicago cardinal takes stand on immigration enf...
|1 hr
|Truth
|7
|Clay County man sentenced to 90 years for drugs (Feb '14)
|1 hr
|Danny
|12
|How Texas stacks up against the other 49 states
|2 hr
|TexasPhartsz
|1
|Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas vo...
|3 hr
|Jim
|1
|Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward -
|4 hr
|Wantsa Change
|21
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|4 hr
|Gotti
|43
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC