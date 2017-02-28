EPA chief Pruitt's ex-office given mo...

EPA chief Pruitt's ex-office given more time on emails

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 680News

The chief justice of Oklahoma's Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the state's new attorney general more time to produce thousands of documents related to the relationship that new Environmental Protection Agency leader Scott Pruitt had with energy companies. Chief Justice Douglas Combs granted Attorney General Mike Hunter's request for an emergency stay after attorneys for Hunter's office argued a lower court's Friday deadline was not enough time to produce all the documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump speech may help settle GOP legislative di... 1 hr Toast and Fried 1
News Chicago cardinal takes stand on immigration enf... 1 hr Truth 7
News Clay County man sentenced to 90 years for drugs (Feb '14) 1 hr Danny 12
News How Texas stacks up against the other 49 states 2 hr TexasPhartsz 1
News Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas vo... 3 hr Jim 1
News Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward - 4 hr Wantsa Change 21
News Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo... 4 hr Gotti 43
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC