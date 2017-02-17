Employers, you need to watch out for this HR tax refund scam
Scammers are out to steal your employee data through identity theft and fraudulent tax refund schemes. Last year 100 California businesses employing 126,000 workers were hit, and 80 companies have already been targeted in the first few weeks of this tax filing season, according to the state Franchise Tax Board .
