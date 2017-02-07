Emmett Till's accuser admits she lied...

Emmett Till's accuser admits she lied; will new charges be filed?

Carolyn Bryant admitted she lied when she testified in 1955 that the black teen touched her - a lie she repeated to the FBI a decade ago. Emmett Till's accuser admits she lied; will new charges be filed? Carolyn Bryant admitted she lied when she testified in 1955 that the black teen touched her - a lie she repeated to the FBI a decade ago.

