Emails: EPA's Pruitt cozy with fossil fuel industry
In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks in Washington. While Oklahoma's attorney general, emails show that new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt was in frequent contact with fossil fuel companies and special interest groups working to undermine federal efforts to curb planet-warming carbon emissions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ...
|2 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|83
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|1 hr
|Its a shame
|409
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|William B
|34
|Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid...
|4 hr
|As I see it
|5
|Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|go_gators
|2
|Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ...
|5 hr
|Singledad
|5
|Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m...
|7 hr
|The Hunters
|22
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC