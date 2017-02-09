DNA saves dog from death penalty
Jeb, a much-loved service dog for an elderly man, was locked up in animal control when the judge's verdict came in: He would be put to death for killing a neighbor's dog. Jeb's owners, Penny and Kenneth Job of St. Clair, Michigan, couldn't believe that their sweet Jeb, the same gentle dog who helps Ken get up when he falls down, who lives peacefully with three other dogs, seven cats and a coopful of chickens, could ever harm another living being.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|2 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|86
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|3 hr
|Ainu
|23
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|6 hr
|Latisha
|108
|Donald Trump: Orders 'designed to restore safet...
|9 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Ready for a Federal 'Blue Lives Matter' Law?
|11 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Press Briefing by Press Secretary Sean Spicer, ...
|11 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|12 hr
|Observer 2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC