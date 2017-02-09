DNA saves dog from death penalty

Jeb, a much-loved service dog for an elderly man, was locked up in animal control when the judge's verdict came in: He would be put to death for killing a neighbor's dog. Jeb's owners, Penny and Kenneth Job of St. Clair, Michigan, couldn't believe that their sweet Jeb, the same gentle dog who helps Ken get up when he falls down, who lives peacefully with three other dogs, seven cats and a coopful of chickens, could ever harm another living being.

