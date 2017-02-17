Defence lawyer blasts those who cheer...

Defence lawyer blasts those who cheered the beating of a convicted murderer

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The News

A criminal defence lawyer who has raised concerns in the past about safety at a Calgary jail says people shouldn't be happy that a convicted murderer in a high-profile case was beaten there. "Convicted or not, he's entitled to protection and basic human rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid... 40 min As I see it 1
News Morehouse teen charged with sodomy, child moles... (Jul '16) 4 hr binaries 11
News Critics say El Paso arrest may deter immigrants... 9 hr Need big busses 11
News Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m... 9 hr Familia 16
News Trump's immigration raids aren't the problem: B... 10 hr Wildchild 1
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 11 hr Retribution 126
News Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09) 13 hr Milwaukee 32
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,099 • Total comments across all topics: 279,025,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC