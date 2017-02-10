'Death panel' disputes erupt at congr...

'Death panel' disputes erupt at congressman's town hall

A Republican congressman's town hall erupted into fights over "death panels" as pro-Obamacare attendees shouted down claims of their existence, the latest site for contentious meetings between lawmakers and their constituents this week. Rep. Gus Bilirakis was the next lawmaker to face constituents outraged by the GOP's efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

