Damages amount for Labour MPs over Rotherham scandal remarks to be decided

The amount of damages to be paid to Rotherham's three Labour MPs by a Ukip MEP over remarks she made about the town's child abuse scandal will be decided at the High Court. Sir Kevin Barron, MP for Rother Valley, John Healey, who represents Wentworth and Dearne, and Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham have sued Jane Collins, who represents Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, for libel.

