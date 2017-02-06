Damages amount for Labour MPs over Rotherham scandal remarks to be decided
The amount of damages to be paid to Rotherham's three Labour MPs by a Ukip MEP over remarks she made about the town's child abuse scandal will be decided at the High Court. Sir Kevin Barron, MP for Rother Valley, John Healey, who represents Wentworth and Dearne, and Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham have sued Jane Collins, who represents Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, for libel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP lawmakers face backlash in home districts o...
|6 min
|Ms Sassy
|30
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|7 min
|Jolamom
|105
|Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|42
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|2 hr
|Sad
|400
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|68
|Man with fetish charged with stealing eyeglasses (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|Eyeglass Phart
|11
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|5 hr
|Ainu
|18
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC