DA: Handyman kept 'perverse shrine' to serial child rape

Thomas was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7 on 51 charges, including five coun... A Pennsylvania handyman accused of serial child rape kept a "perverse shrine" in his trailer home - 1,000 pairs of used girl's underwear - and documented his crimes in hundreds of disturbing, graphic images and writings, authorities said. Investigators said William Charles Thomas' crimes were discovered because he wrote about sex assaults on a piece of plywood that he used in a renovation project.

