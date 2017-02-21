Cosby to ask judge for outside jury f...

Cosby to ask judge for outside jury for criminal trial

14 hrs ago

Actor Bill Cosby is set to return to a Pennsylvania courtroom Monday to ask a judge to bring in outside jurors in his criminal sex assault case. The hearing comes after the trial judge Friday ruled that only one other accuser can testify at the scheduled June trial.

