Convicted murderer Michael Luvaglio loses High Court bid to clear his name
The murder of Angus Sibbett inspired the novel Jack's Return Home, by Ted Lewis, later made into 1970s cult film Get Carter, starring Michael Caine A new bid to challenge a 1967 conviction for a murder that inspired the classic crime thriller Get Carter has been rejected by the High Court. Now nearly 80 and living in west London, he listened as a senior judge rejected his latest application - this time a bid to challenge a Criminal Cases Review Commission refusal in January to refer the case back to the Court of Appeal.
