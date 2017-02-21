Convicted murderer Michael Luvaglio l...

Convicted murderer Michael Luvaglio loses High Court bid to clear his name

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Knutsford Guardian

The murder of Angus Sibbett inspired the novel Jack's Return Home, by Ted Lewis, later made into 1970s cult film Get Carter, starring Michael Caine A new bid to challenge a 1967 conviction for a murder that inspired the classic crime thriller Get Carter has been rejected by the High Court. Now nearly 80 and living in west London, he listened as a senior judge rejected his latest application - this time a bid to challenge a Criminal Cases Review Commission refusal in January to refer the case back to the Court of Appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump administration plans aggressive deportati... 37 min Wildchild 1
News Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ... 1 hr Sandra 3
News Mewhinney case pending dismissal (Feb '16) 1 hr Pauline 17
News Protesters Face Increasing Criminalization in T... 3 hr DR X 3
News Today is the deadline for the Dakota Access Pip... 3 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Hinds' early work unveils platform of social, e... 4 hr Cops are Degenerates 1
News Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09) 4 hr Community Disorga... 33
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,049,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC