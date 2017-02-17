Commission: 'Systemic racism' at root...

Commission: 'Systemic racism' at root of Flint water crisis

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

"Systemic racism" going back decades is at the core of problems that caused a lead-contaminated water crisis in the majority black city of Flint, according to a Michigan Civil Rights Commission report issued Friday. The report says the commission did not unearth any civil rights law violations and that nobody "intended to poison Flint."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Critics: arrest of alleged abuse victim in El P... 1 hr DC Dave 17
News Immigration officials arrest alleged domestic a... 1 hr spytheweb 2
News washington_post_staff 1 hr USA Today 1
News UPDATED: Walton deputy cleared in fatal shooting (Oct '09) 1 hr Steve 3
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 2 hr Fcvk tRump 67
News Senate on track to confirm Scott Pruitt as EPA ... 3 hr Fcvk tRump 7
News Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16) 9 hr Ron Jeremy 17
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC