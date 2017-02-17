Commission: 'Systemic racism' at root of Flint water crisis
"Systemic racism" going back decades is at the core of problems that caused a lead-contaminated water crisis in the majority black city of Flint, according to a Michigan Civil Rights Commission report issued Friday. The report says the commission did not unearth any civil rights law violations and that nobody "intended to poison Flint."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Critics: arrest of alleged abuse victim in El P...
|1 hr
|DC Dave
|17
|Immigration officials arrest alleged domestic a...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|washington_post_staff
|1 hr
|USA Today
|1
|UPDATED: Walton deputy cleared in fatal shooting (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|Steve
|3
|Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ...
|2 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|67
|Senate on track to confirm Scott Pruitt as EPA ...
|3 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|7
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|Ron Jeremy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC