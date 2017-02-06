Columbia firefighter suspended after ...

Columbia firefighter suspended after declining to answer questions about fatal arson fire

Read more: Post and Courier

A Columbia firefighter has been suspended after declining to answer police questions about an arson fire that killed an 80-year-old apartment resident. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said the city employee was identified Saturday from surveillance pictures, was contacted, refused to be questioned and requested an attorney.

Read more at Post and Courier.

