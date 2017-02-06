Columbia firefighter suspended after declining to answer questions about fatal arson fire
A Columbia firefighter has been suspended after declining to answer police questions about an arson fire that killed an 80-year-old apartment resident. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said the city employee was identified Saturday from surveillance pictures, was contacted, refused to be questioned and requested an attorney.
