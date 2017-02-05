Cigarette tax proposal targets smoking while raising revenue
Health advocates and some lawmakers hope that raising Indiana's cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack will help tamp down the state's smoking rate, which is among the highest in the nation. Public health officials say the increase is a proactive approach toward reducing the smoking rate - more than 20 percent of Indiana adults smoke - and would serve as a deterrent for young people to even begin.
