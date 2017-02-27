Chicago cardinal takes stand on immigration enforcement
There are 5 comments on the WRAL.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Chicago cardinal takes stand on immigration enforcement. In it, WRAL.com reports that:
Marking what may be the first such guidance issued by a Roman Catholic church leader, Cardinal Blase Cupich sent the directive in a letter Monday to principals of more than 200 schools and other officials in the nation's third largest archdiocese. He said that if immigration agents show up without a warrant, to "tell them politely they cannot come on the premises, ask them for their contact information and tell them to contact the Office of Legal Services."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WRAL.com.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,808
Location hidden
|
#1 12 hrs ago
should not be hard to get warrants once they show a judge they are aiding abtting harboring and shielding illegal aliens from arrest that way the can get the leaders of the criminal enterprise as well,get the pope to say he supports it and bring in the rico act since all those churches send money out of the country to the vadican. who know it may work and that church is not above the law.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,808
Location hidden
|
#2 12 hrs ago
|
United States
|
#3 11 hrs ago
Religious organizations make lots of money off settling these refugees and taking care of the illegals.
Refugee Resettlement IndustryÂ’s Propaganda Campaign Accelerates with DC Rally
"The financial backers of the rally include most of the big political players in the lucrative refugee resettlement industry, where government funded Â“voluntary agenciesÂ”[VOLAGs] receive more than $1 billion from taxpayers annually to resettle on average 70,000 refugees each year in the United States."
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/...
Religious 'charities' profit from open borders
http://www.wnd.com/2014/07/religious-charitie...
They are more than willing to use RICO laws against climate scientists.
Senator: Use RICO Laws to Prosecute Global Warming Skeptics
"But those two men are effectively cranks. In February, Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., attempted a McCarthyite witch hunt against climate scientists he found disagreeable. And Sheldon Whitehouse is sitting U.S. Senator. He's now publicly encouraging legal persecution of people who conduct scientific research and/or those that have opinions about it he disagrees with."
http://www.weeklystandard.com/senator-use-ric...
|
Since: Aug 11
11,808
Location hidden
|
#4 11 hrs ago
i don't like the idea of going after churches yet when a church changes into a business and criminal enterprise its time to go after them,scary part is when gov starts things they go over board.
|
Since: Apr 10
10,436
|
#5 7 hrs ago
How does the cardinal feel about shootings and Chicago violence? Chicago has enough criminals without trying to keep illegal alien criminals in country.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clay County man sentenced to 90 years for drugs (Feb '14)
|3 hr
|Zoe
|11
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|4 hr
|Well Well
|21
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|7 hr
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Trump ordering review of Obama rule protecting ...
|7 hr
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|What to watch for when Trump makes 1st address ...
|8 hr
|too much
|3
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|11 hr
|jessie
|3
|Two Gettysburg men could face more than 200 yea... (May '14)
|11 hr
|Steve Gratman
|33
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC