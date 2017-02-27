There are on the WRAL.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Chicago cardinal takes stand on immigration enforcement. In it, WRAL.com reports that:

Marking what may be the first such guidance issued by a Roman Catholic church leader, Cardinal Blase Cupich sent the directive in a letter Monday to principals of more than 200 schools and other officials in the nation's third largest archdiocese. He said that if immigration agents show up without a warrant, to "tell them politely they cannot come on the premises, ask them for their contact information and tell them to contact the Office of Legal Services."

