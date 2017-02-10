Charges upgraded to 1st degree murder for 2 Vikings members accused in Dale Porter killing
The charges against two men accused in the 2014 stabbing death of Dale Porter in North River have been upgraded to first degree murder. Allan Potter, 53, and Daniel Leonard, 35 - both members of the Vikings Motorcycle Club - were originally facing charges of second degree murder, but following an investigation and consultation with the Crown Attorney's Office those charges were upgraded on Friday.
