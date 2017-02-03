Chancellor apologizes for delayed reaction to domestic abuse
The chancellor of the University of Colorado is apologizing for the university's failure to act quickly enough when it learned of domestic abuse allegations against assistant coach Joseph Tumpkin. Chancellor Philip DiStefano issued a statement Friday saying he, athletic director Rick George and football coach Mike MacIntyre wanted to apologize to Tumpkin's former girlfriend.
