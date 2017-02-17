Body cam video of $100 bills leads to...

Body cam video of $100 bills leads to many dropped charges

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Charges have been dropped in at least 18 central Florida criminal cases and hundreds more could be reviewed while authorities investigate a sheriff's deputy who investigators say was caught on his own body camera taking $100 bills from a DUI suspect. The fallout from Volusia County Deputy John Braman's resignation last month continues as prosecutors prepare to send as many as 800 letters to defense attorneys in cases he was involved in during his eight-year career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09) 15 min Milwaukee 32
News Wade Robson & Why Many Molestation Victims Don'... (Jun '13) 58 min Spotted Wee 72
News Critics say El Paso arrest may deter immigrants... 2 hr spud 9
News 5 things to watch this week ina 2 hr Latest news 1
News Duke Approves - Safe Space' For Illegal Immigrants 5 hr south side locos13 6
News 18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants' 7 hr ThomasA 3
News Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m... 9 hr DC Dave 15
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,012,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC