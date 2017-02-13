Bill to improve tribal dental care clears Legislature
The first bill to clear the Washington state Legislature this year will allow tribes access to federal dollars when using midlevel dental care providers, known as dental therapists. The News Tribune says Senate Bill 5079 sponsored by state Sen. John McCoy, a Tulalip Democrat, sailed through House on an 80-18 vote Thursday after getting unanimous approval in the Senate.
