Bill Cosby scores big pre-trial win i...

Bill Cosby scores big pre-trial win in sex-crime case: No parade of accusers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Times Herald

Bill Cosby scores big pre-trial win in sex-crime case: No parade of accusers Judge's ruling means it might be harder to convict Cosby, legal experts say. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://usat.ly/2lDVvf0 Bill Cosby laughs as he arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for a pretrial hearing on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Perry educators suspended amid child abuse case 24 min As I see it 1
News Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ... 1 hr WasteWater 31
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 2 hr Rshermr 109
News US public schools take steps to protect undocum... 2 hr Fed Up in North C... 2
News Man is hit by train, gets up and walks away (Oct '13) 5 hr greymouser 26
News White House expects Justice crackdown on legali... 6 hr Gas the mob 1
News 15 arrested during investigation of police reve... 6 hr luch 22 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC