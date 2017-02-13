Bill advances seeking to keep guns fr...

Bill advances seeking to keep guns from domestic violence perpetrators

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Carl Calaway knows that keeping guns out of the hands of individuals facing domestic violence convictions or protective orders likely wouldn't have saved his daughter's life, but it's part of a bigger conversation he believes needs to happen. "She was a good, kind person," Calaway said of his daughter, 23-year-old Katherine Peralta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09) 11 hr ddmu 32
News Police keep eye on sex offenders 12 hr Southie Golf Club 2
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 13 hr Twizzler937 124
News Morehouse teen charged with sodomy, child moles... (Jul '16) 14 hr Tony KISER 10
News Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R... 16 hr lol 73
News Officer shot his own bullet-proof vest (Jun '10) 18 hr Mozzarella Phart 27
News L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09) Sun poop deck pappy 71
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,760 • Total comments across all topics: 278,841,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC