Baylor assistant fired; charged with soliciting prostitute
Baylor University fired a newly hired assistant strength and conditioning coach after he was arrested on a prostitution solicitation charge, the latest legal development at a school wracked a by a sexual assault scandal. Brandon Washington was fired Saturday after school officials learned he had been arrested earlier in the day on a misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in a jail and a $2,000 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|40 min
|Well Well
|2
|Opening of family justice center is good news f...
|1 hr
|nickelback
|1
|A Vote For Tom Price Is A Vote To Destroy Medicare
|1 hr
|Retribution
|9
|Suspect pleads no contest to Florida mosque fire
|2 hr
|jtackett
|1
|Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R...
|3 hr
|Doll9353
|74
|Fugitive of the Week: Rose Marie Rauch (May '10)
|4 hr
|Stucke
|74
|Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Its_him
|30
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC