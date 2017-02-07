Baylor assistant fired; charged with ...

Baylor assistant fired; charged with soliciting prostitute

Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Baylor University fired a newly hired assistant strength and conditioning coach after he was arrested on a prostitution solicitation charge, the latest legal development at a school wracked a by a sexual assault scandal. Brandon Washington was fired Saturday after school officials learned he had been arrested earlier in the day on a misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in a jail and a $2,000 fine.

