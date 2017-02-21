Authorities investigating whether Kan...

Authorities investigating whether Kansas triple shooting that killed one was a hate crime

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KUIC-FM Vacaville

Authorities are investigating whether a triple shooting at a Kansas bar, which resulted in one death, was a hate crime. On Wednesday evening, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe, located about 20 miles southwest of Kansas City, said Olathe Police Chief Steven Menke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump toasts US governors as health care talks ... 5 min anonymous 3
News Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ... 1 hr American Independent 48
News Trump budget plan boosts Pentagon, trims State ... 2 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Sessionsa tough on crime talk could lead to ful... 2 hr snarky anarchy 2
News Sessions' tough on crime talk could lead to ful... 3 hr spud 7
News Top Allegheny County GOP staffer arrested in do... 3 hr McKeesport 2
News Wong: Letter cast doubt on council support for ... 10 hr Blue Light 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,034 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC