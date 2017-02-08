Attorneys general support University ...

Attorneys general support University of Arkansas in lawsuit

17 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Attorneys general from Arkansas and six other states are supporting the University of Arkansas' request to dismiss a former student's lawsuit against the school. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a legal brief Monday in support of dismissing the lawsuit.

