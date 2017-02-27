Attorneys: 5 automakers knew Takata a...

Attorneys: 5 automakers knew Takata air bags were dangerous

10 hrs ago

Attorneys for people suing air bag maker Takata and five automakers say the car companies knew that Takata's products were dangerous yet continued to use them for years because they were inexpensive. The allegations against Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Ford and BMW were made in a court filing Monday in Miami.

