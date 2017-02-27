Attorneys: 5 automakers knew Takata air bags were dangerous
Attorneys for people suing air bag maker Takata and five automakers say the car companies knew that Takata's products were dangerous yet continued to use them for years because they were inexpensive. The allegations against Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Ford and BMW were made in a court filing Monday in Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|25 min
|gwww
|12
|Sessions' tough on crime talk could lead to ful...
|2 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|12
|Trump toasts US governors as health care talks ...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|6
|Berryhill proposes bill to aid in deporting vio...
|2 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Sessionsa tough on crime talk could lead to ful...
|3 hr
|snarky anarchy
|12
|Two Gettysburg men could face more than 200 yea... (May '14)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|30
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|Say What
|168
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC