Attorney General Jeff Sessions: 'We a...

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: 'We are in danger' of rising violence

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Journal and Courier

Attorney General Jeff Sessions offered a dark view of America's crime problem Tuesday, suggesting that increasing access to heroin and marijuana has put the country at risk of returning to the drug-fueled violence that ravaged the country more than a generation ago. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: 'We are in danger' of rising violence Attorney General Jeff Sessions offered a dark view of America's crime problem Tuesday, suggesting that increasing access to heroin and marijuana has put the country at risk of returning to the drug-fueled violence that ravaged the country more than a generation ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What to watch for when Trump makes 1st address ... 22 min too much 3
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 38 min Oh-please 20
News Chicago cardinal takes stand on immigration enf... 2 hr tomin cali 4
News ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U... 2 hr jessie 3
News Two Gettysburg men could face more than 200 yea... (May '14) 3 hr Steve Gratman 33
News Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo... 4 hr Rosa 3
News CityNews investigation: Convicted cops who kept... 4 hr cannot trust em a... 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,638 • Total comments across all topics: 279,218,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC