Attorney General Jeff Sessions: 'We are in danger' of rising violence
Attorney General Jeff Sessions offered a dark view of America's crime problem Tuesday, suggesting that increasing access to heroin and marijuana has put the country at risk of returning to the drug-fueled violence that ravaged the country more than a generation ago. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: 'We are in danger' of rising violence Attorney General Jeff Sessions offered a dark view of America's crime problem Tuesday, suggesting that increasing access to heroin and marijuana has put the country at risk of returning to the drug-fueled violence that ravaged the country more than a generation ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What to watch for when Trump makes 1st address ...
|22 min
|too much
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|38 min
|Oh-please
|20
|Chicago cardinal takes stand on immigration enf...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|2 hr
|jessie
|3
|Two Gettysburg men could face more than 200 yea... (May '14)
|3 hr
|Steve Gratman
|33
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|4 hr
|Rosa
|3
|CityNews investigation: Convicted cops who kept...
|4 hr
|cannot trust em a...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC