Arizona to death-row inmates: Bring your own execution drugs
The recent revelation that condemned prisoners in Arizona can now provide the lethal drugs to be used in their executions has received attention around the world and raised questions about the state's rules for the death penalty. The novel policy has drawn sneers from defense attorneys who were puzzled as to why the state would think that they would assist in killing their clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ...
|9 min
|Fcvk tRump
|67
|Senate on track to confirm Scott Pruitt as EPA ...
|27 min
|Fcvk tRump
|7
|Critics: arrest of alleged abuse victim in El P...
|1 hr
|the big toe
|15
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|Ron Jeremy
|17
|Mother of 1985 murder victim in Ovid pleas for ... (Dec '09)
|7 hr
|Frankie
|17
|Texas-News 6 hour ago 10:04 a.m.ICE detains all...
|7 hr
|Gunslinger 915
|5
|Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m...
|8 hr
|New sheriff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC