Arizona children could lose big under...

Arizona children could lose big under Obamacare repeal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

"I don't have any history of cancer in my family, so it wasn't something I was on the lookout for," Ramirez said, sitting outside the library of her alma mater Arizona State University. Ramirez was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 23. Now more than a decade later, she's healthy and so are her children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... 4 hr Non-state Actor 46
News Grandmother admits to horrifying abuse of grand... 4 hr Dress me Granny 2
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 5 hr Welfees 395
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 6 hr Amos 324
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) 7 hr christopher michael 149
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 9 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 56
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 11 hr Rose_NoHo 32
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,109 • Total comments across all topics: 278,567,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC