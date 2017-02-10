APNewsBreak: Denver slaying suspect s...

APNewsBreak: Denver slaying suspect supports Islamic State

" A former U.S. soldier accused of shooting and killing a transit guard in downtown Denver last month says he is a supporter of the Islamic State group, but investigators say they have not found evidence the terror group had anything to do with the killing. In a telephone interview Thursday from Denver's jail, Joshua Cummings told The Associated Press he pledged his allegiance to ISIS after spending three days behind bars fasting.

