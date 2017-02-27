APNewsBreak: Arizona House speaker wo...

APNewsBreak: Arizona House speaker won't hear rioting bill

Read more: The Daily News-Record

The speaker of the Arizona House said Monday he won't hear a bill that makes participating in or helping organize a protest that turns into a riot an offense that could lead to criminal racketeering charges. The measure passed last week by the Senate drew nationwide attention because it added rioting to the organized crime statutes and said an overt act isn't needed to prove conspiracy to riot.

