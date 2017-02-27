Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group to sue
There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 8 hrs ago, titled Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group to sue. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
A second environmental group has given formal notice that it will sue the owner of an underwater pipeline spewing natural gas into Alaska's Cook Inlet. The inlet is home to endangered beluga whales, salmon and other fish.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 3 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago cardinal takes stand on immigration enf...
|2 hr
|spytheweb
|5
|Trump ordering review of Obama rule protecting ...
|3 hr
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|What to watch for when Trump makes 1st address ...
|4 hr
|too much
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|4 hr
|Oh-please
|20
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|6 hr
|jessie
|3
|Two Gettysburg men could face more than 200 yea... (May '14)
|7 hr
|Steve Gratman
|33
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|8 hr
|Rosa
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC