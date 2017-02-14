Advocates demand New York lawmakers outlaw child marriage
Child advocates say New York's marriage law that allows children as young as 14 years old to wed can trap minors in sexual abuse and domestic violence. New York is one of three states that allow 14-year-olds to marry with parental and judicial consent.
