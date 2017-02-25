A plane at Hurlburt Field, where U.S. Air Force Master
Master sergeant sentenced for accepting bribes A master sergeant at Hurlburt Field was sentenced this week to 23 months in prison. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://usat.ly/2lGmisG A master sergeant at Hurlburt Field was sentenced this week to 23 months in prison after pleading guilty in October to conspiracy to commit theft of honest service, wire fraud and bribery by a public official.
