3 'severely neglected' children at center of Montgomery abuse case
New details are emerging in a Montgomery child abuse case that was initially believed to involve only a single child. Now, Child Protect Children's Advocacy Center in Montgomery confirms a total of three children were forced to live in unsanitary conditions before Montgomery police and the Alabama Department of Human Resources intervened with a welfare check and subsequent arrests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing KUNM vinyl turns up at ABQ DJ's home (Jul '09)
|6 min
|Youre an Idiot
|119
|Morehouse teen charged with sodomy, child moles... (Jul '16)
|45 min
|Kiser
|16
|Sessionsa tough on crime talk could lead to ful...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|20
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|2 hr
|RushFan666
|28
|Ogg: Decision on whether to retry Temple case c...
|2 hr
|RetryPhaartx
|1
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|3 hr
|Ching
|18
|Trump toasts US governors as health care talks ...
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|8
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC