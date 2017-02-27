3 'severely neglected' children at ce...

3 'severely neglected' children at center of Montgomery abuse case

Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

New details are emerging in a Montgomery child abuse case that was initially believed to involve only a single child. Now, Child Protect Children's Advocacy Center in Montgomery confirms a total of three children were forced to live in unsanitary conditions before Montgomery police and the Alabama Department of Human Resources intervened with a welfare check and subsequent arrests.

