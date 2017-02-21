$3.35M settlement for family of black...

$3.35M settlement for family of black teen killed by officer

15 hrs ago

Relatives of an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot by police in Madison, Wisconsin, say they have settled a federal civil rights lawsuit for $3.35 million. Attorneys for Tony Robinson's family announced the settlement Thursday.

