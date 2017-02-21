$3.35M settlement for family of black teen killed by officer
Relatives of an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot by police in Madison, Wisconsin, say they have settled a federal civil rights lawsuit for $3.35 million. Attorneys for Tony Robinson's family announced the settlement Thursday.
