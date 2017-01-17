Woman's video of man riding ATV on I-10 near Gentilly goes viral
On Wednesday during Alicia Conforto's commute eastbound on I-10, she recorded something she still finds hard to believe, a man driving an ATV doing donuts, popping wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic lanes. "It was like he just owned the place, and we were just kind of in his way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young...
|5 min
|Artavius
|64
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|12 min
|Theres That Number
|18
|Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC...
|1 hr
|swampmudd
|33
|In federal suit, Pittsfield police sergeant cit... (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|143
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|2 hr
|Miami Pistol Squad
|4
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|6 hr
|Le Jimbo
|13
|Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's...
|6 hr
|WelbyMD
|34
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC