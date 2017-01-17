Woman's video of man riding ATV on I-...

Woman's video of man riding ATV on I-10 near Gentilly goes viral

11 hrs ago

On Wednesday during Alicia Conforto's commute eastbound on I-10, she recorded something she still finds hard to believe, a man driving an ATV doing donuts, popping wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic lanes. "It was like he just owned the place, and we were just kind of in his way.

