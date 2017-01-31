There are on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 12 hrs ago, titled White House says it won't roll back LGBTQ protections. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he won't roll back federal workplace protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people, giving a rare nod of approval to President Barack Obama's work on the issue. In a statement released early morning, the White House said Obama's 2014 executive order prohibiting LGBTQ workplace discrimination would remain intact "at the direction" of Trump.

