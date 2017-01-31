White House says it won't roll back LGBTQ protections
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he won't roll back federal workplace protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people, giving a rare nod of approval to President Barack Obama's work on the issue. In a statement released early morning, the White House said Obama's 2014 executive order prohibiting LGBTQ workplace discrimination would remain intact "at the direction" of Trump.
#1 4 hrs ago
That's a surprising breath of fresh air.
#2 4 hrs ago
Stupid ass Queers. It's a wonder they're not bltching about that.
Oslo, Norway
#3 3 hrs ago
#4 3 hrs ago
I was worried a bit. However, Trump is a businessman. One that plays to win or at least be somewhere in the top.
To do this he knows he needs the best people, be they who ever they be. So it matters not if they are white, black, male, female, gay, TG, hispanic, Native american, asian, or from another planet.
One wins by having the best people for job being done.
Since: Dec 16
717
Location hidden
#5 3 hrs ago
Exactly my dearest faithful! That's why I appointed Rick Perry to be in charge of our nuclear weapons! With his degree in animal husbandry and college cheerleader experience, he's eminently more qualified than his predecessor, an MIT graduate!
