White House says it won't roll back LGBTQ protections

There are 5 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 12 hrs ago, titled White House says it won't roll back LGBTQ protections. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he won't roll back federal workplace protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people, giving a rare nod of approval to President Barack Obama's work on the issue. In a statement released early morning, the White House said Obama's 2014 executive order prohibiting LGBTQ workplace discrimination would remain intact "at the direction" of Trump.

Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#1 4 hrs ago
That's a surprising breath of fresh air.

Marty

Philadelphia, PA

#2 4 hrs ago
Stupid ass Queers. It's a wonder they're not bltching about that.

Flirts3953

Oslo, Norway

#3 3 hrs ago
Elizabeth1912

Stafford, VA

#4 3 hrs ago
I was worried a bit. However, Trump is a businessman. One that plays to win or at least be somewhere in the top.

To do this he knows he needs the best people, be they who ever they be. So it matters not if they are white, black, male, female, gay, TG, hispanic, Native american, asian, or from another planet.

One wins by having the best people for job being done.

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

717

Location hidden
#5 3 hrs ago
Elizabeth1912 wrote:
I was worried a bit. However, Trump is a businessman. One that plays to win or at least be somewhere in the top.

To do this he knows he needs the best people, be they who ever they be. So it matters not if they are white, black, male, female, gay, TG, hispanic, Native american, asian, or from another planet.

One wins by having the best people for job being done.
Exactly my dearest faithful! That's why I appointed Rick Perry to be in charge of our nuclear weapons! With his degree in animal husbandry and college cheerleader experience, he's eminently more qualified than his predecessor, an MIT graduate!

