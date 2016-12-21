Whata s causing tug of war over Ameri...

Whata s causing tug of war over Americaa s ailing knees?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

Five years ago, Dr. Ira Kirschenbaum, an orthopedic surgeon in the Bronx who replaces more than 200 knees each year, would have considered it crazy to send a patient home the same day as a knee replacement operation. And yet there he was this year, as the patient, home after a few hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 3 hr FBLM 256
News Rep. Meadows targets campus rape rule as unfair... 5 hr Dolly1081 11
News In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obam... 5 hr Quirky 10
News Chicago is hurtling toward the end of its deadl... 5 hr Raspberry3705 2
News Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ... 6 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 21
News Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic... 6 hr Battle Tested 78
News Arcadia teacher prompts child abuse investigati... 15 hr One md parent 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,528,155

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC