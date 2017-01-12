Warning: Get insurance or face fines

Warning: Get insurance or face fines

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Capitol Hill Blue

If you haven't signed up for health insurance, you may soon be getting a not-too-subtle nudge from the taxman. The IRS is sending personalized letters to millions of taxpayers who might be uninsured, reminding them that they could be on the hook for hundreds of dollars in fines under the federal health care law if they don't sign up soon through HealthCare.gov.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Blue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DOJ to release report on Chicago police abuses 33 min 16 TEEN SHOTS 30
News Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea... 48 min 16 TEEN SHOTS 152
News DA invites murder conspirator Bretti to look th... (Apr '11) 52 min Ralphieboy396 7
News Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young... 5 hr Dragon fly 5
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... 6 hr Ted Haggard s Gos... 12
News NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "... 14 hr Democrat Hero 2
News Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S... 15 hr Le Jimbo 89
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,958 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC