Vice President Pence promised to stop taxpayer-funded abortion...

Read more: SFGate

Addressing the 44th annual March for Life on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence declared that it was a new day for anti-abortion activists in America. "This administration will work with Congress to end taxpayer funding for abortion and abortion providers, and we will devote those resources to health care services for women across America," Pence told the crowd of thousands gathered on the National Mall.

