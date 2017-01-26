Vice President Pence promised to stop taxpayer-funded abortion...
Addressing the 44th annual March for Life on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence declared that it was a new day for anti-abortion activists in America. "This administration will work with Congress to end taxpayer funding for abortion and abortion providers, and we will devote those resources to health care services for women across America," Pence told the crowd of thousands gathered on the National Mall.
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Wants to Enlist Local Police in Crackdown...
|16 min
|tomin cali
|1
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|28 min
|Black and blue
|387
|Environmentalists preparing to battle Trump, GO...
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|9
|State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched
|1 hr
|Common sense
|1
|Across Upstate New York, Cities Affirm Sanctuar...
|1 hr
|TrumpEgo
|2
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|17
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|2 hr
|kuda
|100
