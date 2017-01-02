US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shop...

US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of banking limbo

11 hrs ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

As marijuana shops sprout in states that have legalized the drug, they face a critical stumbling block - lack of access to the kind of routine banking services other businesses take for granted. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, is leading an effort to make sure vendors working with legal marijuana businesses, from chemists who test marijuana for harmful substances to firms that provide security, don't have their banking services taken away.

