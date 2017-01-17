US judge delays Texas plan to cut Pla...

US judge delays Texas plan to cut Planned Parenthood funding

A U.S. judge issued a temporary restraining on Thursday halting Texas' plan to cut Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood to give him more time to consider thousands of pages of documents filed in the politically charged case, court records showed. U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks, who has been hearing testimony in a lawsuit over the plan this week, put a freeze on the funding cut until Feb. 21, according to online court filings.

