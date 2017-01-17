US judge delays Texas plan to cut Planned Parenthood funding
A U.S. judge issued a temporary restraining on Thursday halting Texas' plan to cut Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood to give him more time to consider thousands of pages of documents filed in the politically charged case, court records showed. U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks, who has been hearing testimony in a lawsuit over the plan this week, put a freeze on the funding cut until Feb. 21, according to online court filings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California withdraws request to let illegal imm...
|9 min
|ronnie
|3
|Our Opinion: Trust Act needs further review
|15 min
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Scott Pruitt falters on basic science at EPA he...
|1 hr
|Anyone Is An Impr...
|1
|In bipartisan nod, GOP-led Mississippi Senate c...
|1 hr
|kuda
|5
|Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward -
|7 hr
|Lol
|20
|Cleaned Dried Processing debuts new 143,000-squ... (Aug '14)
|9 hr
|Blessing
|7
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC