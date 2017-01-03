US delays cleanup rule at uranium mines amid GOP criticism
Federal officials withdrew a proposed requirement for companies to clean up groundwater at uranium mines across the U.S. and will reconsider a rule that congressional Republicans criticized as too harsh on industry. The plan that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency put on hold Wednesday involves in-situ mining, in which water containing chemicals is used to dissolve uranium out of underground sandstone deposits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrants urged to be patient
|52 min
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|6
|Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric...
|1 hr
|AIPAC treason
|1
|Woman gets prison in Sure os gang meth case
|1 hr
|Analyst
|5
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|3 hr
|truth
|366
|Watsonville reaches settlement with plaintiff i...
|3 hr
|The people
|1
|Watsonville settles city employee discriminatio...
|3 hr
|The people
|1
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|3 hr
|gwww
|12
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC