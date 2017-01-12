US budget deficit nearly doubles in D...

US budget deficit nearly doubles in December from year ago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The U.S. federal government's budget deficit rose from a year earlier for the second straight month, the latest sign of a rising financing gap. The Treasury Department said Thursday that the December budget deficit was $27.5 billion, nearly double the $14 billion in December 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15) 4 min The Worlds Bigges... 45
News DOJ to release report on Chicago police abuses 1 hr Dr Wu 4
News Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea... 1 hr Retribution 48
News Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S... 6 hr Quirky 78
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 8 hr the truth 381
News Music promoter files complaints against Columbu... 9 hr Justice 1k 1
News Chicago Paper: Make All Universities - Sanctuar... 12 hr spytheweb 21
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,498 • Total comments across all topics: 277,867,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC