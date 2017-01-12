US budget deficit nearly doubles in December from year ago
The U.S. federal government's budget deficit rose from a year earlier for the second straight month, the latest sign of a rising financing gap. The Treasury Department said Thursday that the December budget deficit was $27.5 billion, nearly double the $14 billion in December 2015.
