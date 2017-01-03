US approves fix for some Volkswagen d...

US approves fix for some Volkswagen diesels

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board said Friday they have approved a fix for around 67,000 of the 475,000 Volkswagens and Audis with 2-liter diesel engines that were programmed to cheat on U.S. emissions tests. The remedy will fix 2015 models of the Volkswagen Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Golf, Golf SportWagen, Jetta and Passat as well as the Audi A3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... 49 min nonLib in flatbush 2
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 52 min vhffhjvdzhj 18
News Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo... 53 min vhffhjvdzhj 35
News Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's... 1 hr Chick8118 30
News Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... 1 hr Mikey 14
News New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th... 2 hr ThomasA 3
News Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric... 2 hr Slit3856 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,047 • Total comments across all topics: 277,672,454

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC