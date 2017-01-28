Union membership in Wisconsin down nearly 40 percent since 2011 law that sparked protests

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker describes his proposal to reduce food stamp benefits for parents who do not work at least 80 hours a month or meet other requirements to get trained for a job on Jan. 23, 2017. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker describes his proposal to reduce food stamp benefits for parents who do not work at least 80 hours a month or meet other requirements to get trained for a job on Jan. 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.