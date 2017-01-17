Trump's biggest campaign promises face 'Day 1' test
He declared that repealing and replacing his predecessor's health care law would be "one of his first acts as president." He released an 18-point plan for actions that would push forward sweeping ethics reforms and potentially undo scores of regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|53 min
|slick willie expl...
|56
|Pennsylvania teacher charged, resigns after stu... (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Curious
|24
|The Latest: White House freezes new regulations
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|68
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|59
|Global warming breaks record, again
|2 hr
|Fair Game
|12
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|5 hr
|FUKKKMLK
|14
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|13 hr
|No justice no peace
|382
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC