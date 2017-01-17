Trump takes office, vows to stop 'American carnage'
President Donald J. Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, are helped by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Babot, center, as they cut a cake at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. less President Donald J. Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, are helped by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Babot, center, as they cut a cake at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural ... more President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|31 min
|Roudy The Second
|5
|National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T...
|37 min
|Statesman Patriot
|3
|The Latest: White House freezes new regulations
|44 min
|slick willie expl...
|13
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|5 hr
|Ryan
|13
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|6 hr
|Gosht71
|5
|Judge Mayer's Concurrence in IV Shows the Probl...
|6 hr
|DavidSBell
|7
|State trooper charged for hitting juvenile off-... (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|disgusted
|156
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC